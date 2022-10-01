Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of CL stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

