Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $518,891,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.43.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.