Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 338 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $83.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.30. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

