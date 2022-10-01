Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VLY opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.13. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $476.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

