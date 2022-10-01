Tower Bridge Advisors Has $907,000 Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,233 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

