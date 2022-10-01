Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $180.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.64. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

