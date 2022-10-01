Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Sells C$275,065.80 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.80, for a total value of C$275,065.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,555,268.20.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

TSE:TOU traded down C$1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$71.79. 1,237,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,192. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$38.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.33.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 12.9700004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOU. CIBC raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities raised Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.32.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

