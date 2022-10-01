ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Up 31.5% in September

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 507,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 64.3% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 203,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,411 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the second quarter worth $45,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBLT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 563,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,251. ToughBuilt Industries has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $92.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries ( NASDAQ:TBLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($9.45) EPS for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 62.73% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. The business had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ToughBuilt Industries will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.