Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.07-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TTC opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average of $83.54. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.76. Toro has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toro will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,872 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Toro in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Toro by 140.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Toro in the second quarter valued at $269,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.