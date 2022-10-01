TokenSwap Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (TP)

TokenSwap (TP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One TokenSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenSwap has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. TokenSwap has a market cap of $3,646.62 and $17,306.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,404.86 or 1.00001185 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00065415 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00065412 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00082536 BTC.

TP is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. The official message board for TokenSwap is medium.com/@tokenswap. TokenSwap’s official website is www.tokenswap.finance. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

