tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get tinyBuild alerts:

tinyBuild Price Performance

Shares of LON:TBLD opened at GBX 121 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143.24. tinyBuild has a twelve month low of GBX 103.50 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 245 ($2.96). The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £246.66 million and a PE ratio of 3,025.00.

About tinyBuild

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers games for PC, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PlayStation, 3DS, VR, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Switch, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.