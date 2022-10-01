Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Short Interest Update

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the August 31st total of 627,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TIM Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TIMB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 621,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,744. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TIM has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TIM had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TIM will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TIM Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TIM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,299,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,924,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in TIM by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 86,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TIM by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in TIM in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TIM to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

See Also

