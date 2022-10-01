Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and $180,792.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins. The official website for Tidal Finance is www.tidal.finance. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

