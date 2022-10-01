thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

TKAMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on thyssenkrupp from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.20 ($8.37) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €5.80 ($5.92) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

Shares of TKAMY opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 2.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.