Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.8 %

TMO opened at $507.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.