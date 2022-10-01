The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.51

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 18159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,275 ($27.49) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.37) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,042.50.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

About The Weir Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%.

(Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.