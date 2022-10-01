The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in TJX Companies by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 279,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $21,198,000 after acquiring an additional 196,858 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in TJX Companies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 337,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,479,000 after acquiring an additional 55,571 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

