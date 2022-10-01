The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.06

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.06 and traded as low as $30.80. The Sage Group shares last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 45,989 shares.

SGPYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 835 ($10.09) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.57.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

