The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.82

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.82 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.34), with a volume of 4309026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.10 ($0.38).
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTN shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.57) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 86.40 ($1.04).
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20. The company has a market capitalization of £225.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.57.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
