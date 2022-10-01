The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.52

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and traded as low as $6.45. The New Ireland Fund shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 15,097 shares changing hands.

The New Ireland Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New Ireland Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The New Ireland Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 146,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

