The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 55,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Barclays dropped their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Mosaic stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

