The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.05. 1,970,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,039. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.