The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,518,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,918,000 after acquiring an additional 25,501 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 31,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

KO traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.02. 16,124,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,324,830. The stock has a market cap of $242.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

