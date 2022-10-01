The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $4,426,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.