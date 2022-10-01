The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,027,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.0 %

KO traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,124,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,324,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $242.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

