The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKIN shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $11.79 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 59.08%. The company had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 7.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.