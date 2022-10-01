The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 on October 27th

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE:BNS opened at C$65.70 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$65.49 and a 12-month high of C$95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$94.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$86.93.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

