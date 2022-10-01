The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Up 27.4% in September

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,550,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 12,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

AES Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,420,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,389. AES has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AES by 9,238.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in AES in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in AES by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

