The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Up 27.4% in September

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,550,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 12,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.
AES Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,420,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,389. AES has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90.
AES Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AES by 9,238.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in AES in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in AES by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AES (AES)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.