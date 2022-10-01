TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TG Venture Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TGVC opened at $9.95 on Friday. TG Venture Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Venture Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGVC. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $10,299,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,820,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,072,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,852,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,488,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Venture Acquisition Company Profile

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

