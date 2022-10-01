Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 3% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00007298 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $44.29 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012459 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010248 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000228 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00011928 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 932,372,663 coins and its circulating supply is 910,879,074 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

