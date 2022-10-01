Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $154.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

