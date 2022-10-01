Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Update

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TBNK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. 8,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $168.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 1,741.3% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

