TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.01

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.01 and last traded at C$3.02, with a volume of 8843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.49.

TeraGo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$64.94 million and a P/E ratio of -3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.52.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

