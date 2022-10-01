Tenshi Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.16 Billion (TENSHI)

Tenshi (TENSHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Tenshi has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Tenshi has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $11,809.00 worth of Tenshi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenshi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tenshi Coin Profile

Tenshi’s launch date was April 17th, 2021. Tenshi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Tenshi is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu. Tenshi’s official website is kishu.com. Tenshi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tenshi

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu is fully decentralized and on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream. $KISHU is an ERC20 token that started on the Ethereum blockchain April 17, 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenshi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenshi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenshi using one of the exchanges listed above.

