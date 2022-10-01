Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Up 23.5% in September

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 74,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tenon Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNON opened at $1.31 on Friday. Tenon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Tenon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenon Medical stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 514,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Tenon Medical accounts for about 0.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.58% of Tenon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

