Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Up 23.5% in September

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 74,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Tenon Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TNON opened at $1.31 on Friday. Tenon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06.
Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenon Medical stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 514,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Tenon Medical accounts for about 0.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.58% of Tenon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Tenon Medical Company Profile
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenon Medical (TNON)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.