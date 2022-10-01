Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.35

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.3491 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of TELNY opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 38.82%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Telenor ASA

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TELNY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telenor ASA from 125.00 to 110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

(Get Rating)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.