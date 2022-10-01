Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.35

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.3491 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.
Telenor ASA Stock Performance
Shares of TELNY opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 38.82%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telenor ASA (TELNY)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.