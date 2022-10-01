Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Teleflex comprises approximately 1.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.17% of Teleflex worth $19,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Teleflex by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,368,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.70.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $201.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.92 and a 1-year high of $384.70.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

