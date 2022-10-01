Tele2 AB (publ) Plans Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1092 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 17.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLTZY. DNB Markets raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

