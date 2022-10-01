TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,590,000 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the August 31st total of 13,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Capital World Investors boosted its position in TC Energy by 66.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,541,000 after buying an additional 11,445,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $410,409,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in TC Energy by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,260,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,468 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in TC Energy by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,956,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TRP traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.29. 1,873,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08. TC Energy has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $59.38.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

