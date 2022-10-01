Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Raised by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock opened at $148.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.51 and a 200-day moving average of $179.49. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

