Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 billion-$8.00 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

