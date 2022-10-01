T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is Lincoln Capital Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 2.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,516 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.17. 6,201,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,272. The firm has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a PE ratio of 97.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.87 and a 200 day moving average of $134.72.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.