Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.42

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.42 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.19). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 1,173,983 shares traded.
Synairgen Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.29.
About Synairgen
Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.
Recommended Stories
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.