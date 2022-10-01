Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.42

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.42 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.19). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 1,173,983 shares traded.

Synairgen Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.29.

About Synairgen

(Get Rating)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.

