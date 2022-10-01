SwapDEX (SDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.35 Million

SwapDEX (SDX) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, SwapDEX has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SwapDEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. SwapDEX has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $10,735.00 worth of SwapDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SwapDEX Profile

SwapDEX’s launch date was June 30th, 2020. SwapDEX’s total supply is 160,746,438 coins. SwapDEX’s official website is swapdex.net. SwapDEX’s official Twitter account is @SwapdexO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “The SwapDex Protocol allows users to generate USDX by leveraging collateral assets approved by “SwapDex Governance.” SwapDex Governance is a community that organizes and operates the process of managing the various aspects of the SwapDex Protocol. USDX is a decentralized, unbiased, collateralbacked cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, USDX offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone.Swapdex Token is a utility token created on the ERC20 Ethereum blockchain. Utility tokens are tokens intended to provide digital access to an application or service through a blockchain-based infrastructure. Swapdextoken allows access to the platform's activities while also providing specific values such as adding as collateral and platform governance purposes to its holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwapDEX directly using U.S. dollars.

