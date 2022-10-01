SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,762 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SIVB. Oppenheimer downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.07.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $335.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.72. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $328.27 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.