Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Rating) fell 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.04. 62,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.
Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.
