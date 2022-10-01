SuperLauncher Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC on major exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $768,163.56 and $3.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,739,815 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.