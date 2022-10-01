SuperLauncher Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC on major exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $768,163.56 and $3.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004138 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010958 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
SuperLauncher Profile
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,739,815 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher and its Facebook page is accessible here.
SuperLauncher Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.