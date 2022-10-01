Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RUN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.19.

Sunrun Stock Up 0.3 %

RUN opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $56,082,040.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $56,082,040.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,005,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,323 shares of company stock worth $12,563,631 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 46,807 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,902,000 after buying an additional 244,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

