SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STKL. Craig Hallum increased their price target on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their price target on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
SunOpta Stock Down 0.8 %
STKL opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $992.72 million, a PE ratio of -455.00 and a beta of 1.50.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SunOpta by 110.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
