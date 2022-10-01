SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STKL. Craig Hallum increased their price target on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their price target on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

STKL opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $992.72 million, a PE ratio of -455.00 and a beta of 1.50.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $82,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,425 shares in the company, valued at $727,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,638 shares of company stock worth $1,091,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SunOpta by 110.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

