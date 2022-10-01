Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Down 4.2% This Week

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a market cap of $678,143.54 and $1,368.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018501 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001403 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 54,981,365 coins and its circulating supply is 48,281,365 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

